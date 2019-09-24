Venoco Bankruptcy Trustee Warns Of Fight Over $130M Claim

Law360 (September 24, 2019, 3:25 PM EDT) -- An attorney for oil driller Venoco LLC's bankruptcy trustee told a Delaware federal judge on Tuesday that as early as Wednesday the Chapter 11 estate could challenge a $130 million claim by California for the costs of stabilizing and shutting down an offshore oil field and platform near Santa Barbara, barring progress in related disputes. Mark E. Dendinger of Bracewell LLP, counsel for Venoco's trustee, Eugene Davis, told U.S. District Court Judge Colm F. Connolly of the possibility during dismissal arguments in a California government agency appeal of a ruling that the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware should retain jurisdiction over...

