Bird & Bird Adds Ex-Norton Rose Atty As Hong Kong Partner

Law360 (September 26, 2019, 8:38 PM EDT) -- Bird & Bird has gained a former Norton Rose Fulbright counsel who specializes in commercial disputes along with trust litigation and who has handled international arbitration proceedings under various rules involving parties in different jurisdictions. Michael Chik has joined the Bird & Bird's Hong Kong office as a partner in the international dispute resolution group, the firm announced Sept. 24. Chik has worked on high profile cases, with some of his more noteworthy clients including the late Hong Kong businessman Henry Fok Ying Tung, HSBC Trustee (CI) Ltd., and the Television Broadcasts Ltd., the firm said. "I'm excited about the opportunity to join...

