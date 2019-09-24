Kirkland Steers Enhanced Healthcare Partners' $300M Fund

Law360 (September 24, 2019, 7:25 PM EDT) -- Private equity firm Enhanced Healthcare Partners said Tuesday it closed its latest fund with $300 million in capital commitments and access to $600 million in total equity, with guidance from Kirkland & Ellis LLP. The New York-based firm said it will focus its investments on middle-market health care businesses, particularly those with between $50 million and $250 million in enterprise value. The fund, Enhanced Healthcare Partners LP, will target companies in fields such as physician or pharmacy services, payor services and health care technology, according to the statement. The fund is the third that the firm’s current partners have led together,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS