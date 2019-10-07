15 Minutes With FMC's General Counsel

Law360 (October 7, 2019, 3:18 PM EDT) -- General counsel with private practice experience are often more equipped to understand law firm operations and business priorities, and as a result can more effectively evaluate and manage outside counsel, according to agricultural sciences company FMC general counsel Michael Reilly. Michael Reilly Currently: Executive vice president, general counsel, chief compliance officer and secretary, FMC Corp. Previously: Associate general counsel and chief compliance officer, FMC Law school: Harvard Law School Earlier in his career, Reilly worked in private practice at Sidley Austin LLP and Ballard Spahr LLP before he transitioned to an in-house role. Now as the leader of FMC Corp.'s legal department, his previous...

