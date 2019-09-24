Trump Outlines Aggressive Trade Vision Before UN Assembly

Law360 (September 24, 2019, 12:38 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump touted his aggressive and transformative approach to U.S. trade policy at the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, citing his confrontation with China, a willingness to pursue deals with allies and the tightening of sanctions against Iran. Trump positioned his China strategy as “the most important difference in America’s new approach on trade,” noting the extensive tariffs he has placed on Beijing in order to cajole the government into making market-based reforms. The U.S. has placed tariffs of up to 25% on more than $400 billion worth of Chinese imports in an effort to correct what Trump considers...

