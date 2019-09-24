Bernstein, Friedlander Look To Take Reins Of Mindbody Suits

Law360, Wilmington (September 24, 2019, 10:07 PM EDT) -- Friedlander & Gorris PA argued in Delaware Chancery Court on Tuesday that it and Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP should lead a proposed class of investors who assert that software provider Mindbody Inc.’s $1.9 billion take-private sale undervalued the company. During arguments in Wilmington, attorney Joel Friedlander told Vice Chancellor Kathaleen S. McCormick that his client, New York hedge fund Luxor Capital Partners LP, has more of a vested interest in leading the litigation than an individual shareholder who filed suit separately, before Luxor. In July, Luxor submitted a brief to the Chancery Court asserting the two cases should be...

