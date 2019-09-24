J&J Unit Escapes Suit Over Breast Implant Warnings

Law360 (September 24, 2019, 5:26 PM EDT) -- A Kansas federal judge on Monday axed two women's claims that they were injured by silicone breast implants made by Johnson & Johnson's Mentor subsidiary, finding that their claims are barred by federal law. U.S. District Judge Kathryn H. Vratil said that the Medical Device Amendments to the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act blocked claims by Amber Brooks and Jamie Gale that their breast implants caused a variety of health problems, necessitating their removal. They claimed that Mentor Worldwide LLC should have warned them about the health risks associated with their implants. Both Kansas and Missouri, where Brooks and Gale...

