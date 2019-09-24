PTAB Axes Part Of RV Leveling Patent In Rivals' Dispute

Law360 (September 24, 2019, 7:33 PM EDT) -- Indiana company Lippert Components won a round in its fight with a rival maker of recreational vehicle parts on Tuesday, when the Patent Trial and Appeal Board cut down part of a patent covering a leveling system for RVs. The board, in a final decision, said Lippert had shown in inter partes review that the challenged claims in Days Corp.’s patent are invalid because they are both anticipated and made obvious by earlier inventions. The board also refused to allow Days to amend the patent. Days and Lippert are in-state rivals, each making leveling systems that can be used when RVs...

