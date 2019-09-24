6th Circ. Won't Undo Logistics Co.'s Labor Violation Loss

Law360 (September 24, 2019, 7:12 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit on Tuesday enforced the National Labor Relations Board's finding that a logistics company violated the National Labor Relations Act by changing its attendance policy without telling the union that represents its workers and firing one employee based on the rule. The unanimous panel rejected Ozburn-Hessey Logistics LLC's claims that the board violated its due process rights by finding it violated the law by revising its rules to more harshly punish workers who left work early, which the agency's legal office did not specifically allege in its unfair labor practice complaint. The panel said Ozburn-Hessey, which does business as...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS