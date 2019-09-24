11th Circ. Affirms Play Set Co.'s Award In TM Row

Law360 (September 24, 2019, 9:23 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Tuesday upheld a lower court's award to Gorilla Playsets maker PlayNation Play Systems Inc. in a trademark dispute with the maker of the indoor Gorilla Gym pull-up bar system, after telling the court to take another look at its calculation. In a published opinion, a three-judge panel affirmed a Georgia federal court's award of $1,500 in compensatory damages and more than $46,000 in attorney fees, rejecting arguments by Velex Corp., which makes the Gorilla Gym pull-up bar with kid-friendly swings and other attachments, that the fees should be slashed given the low amount of damages. "Undeniably, there...

