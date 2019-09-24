2nd Circ. Gives Model's Misclassification Suit Another Shot

Law360 (September 24, 2019, 7:50 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Tuesday revived a suit by a model claiming her former management company violated federal and New York state labor law by misclassifying her as an independent contractor to deprive her of minimum and overtime wages. A three-judge panel ruled that a lower court improperly granted summary judgment to Model Service LLC, which does business as MSA Models, company President Susan Levine and Chief Operating Officer William Ivers, saying numerous questions remain as to whether so-called fit model Eva Agerbrink was MSA's employee entitled to protections under the Fair Labor Standards Act and New York labor law....

