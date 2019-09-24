Delaware Judge Misread Key Data, Stimwave Tells Fed. Circ.

Law360 (September 24, 2019, 8:15 PM EDT) -- Stimwave Technologies Inc. urged the Federal Circuit on Tuesday to vacate a preliminary injunction barring it from selling spinal cord stimulation products that allegedly infringe Nevro Corp.’s patent, saying a Delaware district judge misread clinical data when finding sales would cause Nevro irreparable harm. While U.S. District Judge Colm F. Connolly concluded in July that Stimwave’s products performed far worse than Nevro’s, “hard numbers prove otherwise,” Stimwave said in its opening brief. In fact, clinical numbers show Stimwave’s product is more effective at reducing pain than its competitor's product, the brief states. The judge had said there was concern that patients would look...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS