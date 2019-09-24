IRS Finalizes Pass-Through Rental Real Estate Safe Harbor

Law360 (September 24, 2019, 4:29 PM EDT) -- Certain rental real estate interests could be treated as a single trade or business for purposes of claiming the pass-through business income deduction if they meet several criteria, according to final rules released Tuesday by the Internal Revenue Service. The safe harbor language in Rev. Proc. 2019-38 stipulates that a taxpayer must keep separate books and records for each “rental real estate enterprise” and meet certain time thresholds each year for those interests to qualify for the business tax break. The deduction, available under Internal Revenue Code Section 199A, was originally passed as part of the 2017 federal tax overhaul....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS