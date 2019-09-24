Split 6th Circ. Orders Trial In Louisiana-Pacific Age Bias Suit

Law360 (September 24, 2019, 9:00 PM EDT) -- A split Sixth Circuit panel revived a former Louisiana-Pacific Corp. workers’ suit alleging she was fired for her age, finding that her allegations that she was referred to as “grandma” and “little old lady” by her supervisor were enough evidence of age discrimination to warrant a trial. In a 2-1 decision, the majority said that Pamela Hannon offered enough evidence for a jury to conclude that the company’s explanation that she was fired for business reasons was just a cover for discrimination. Consequently, the district court had been wrong to grant Louisiana-Pacific summary judgment in the Age Discrimination in Employment Act...

