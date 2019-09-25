Supervisor 'Crush' Not Enough For EEOC Hostile Work Claim

Law360 (September 25, 2019, 4:47 PM EDT) -- A former Appalachian Power worker's allegations about unwanted advances from her supervisor weren't enough to keep an EEOC hostile work environment claim alive, a Virginia federal judge has ruled, though he refused to toss other claims for sexual harassment and retaliation. In his order Tuesday, U.S. District Judge James P. Jones awarded Appalachian Power Co. summary judgment on the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission's claim that the company subjected a female worker to a sexually hostile work environment — based on her supervisor's conduct — in violation of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Judge Jones pointed to...

