Fixed-Income Platform TMC Settles SEC Claims For $2.1M

Law360 (September 24, 2019, 7:39 PM EDT) -- TMC Bonds LLC, which operates an alternative trading system for fixed-income securities, will pay $2.1 million to settle claims that it failed to keep the identities of certain subscribers confidential, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said Tuesday. Without admitting or denying the agency's claims, TMC agreed to be censured and pay a penalty after being accused by the SEC of disclosing the identities of certain major brokerage firms to counterparties in corporate bond trades for a period of more than 2 1/2 years, despite touting itself as an anonymous trading platform. "In most instances, TMC failed to seek or obtain...

