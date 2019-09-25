Firms Should Stay Course Amid New Broker Standard Suits

Law360 (September 25, 2019, 3:12 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission recently adopted Regulation Best Interest, which enhances the standard of conduct for broker-dealers that provide investment advice to retail investors by expanding on existing suitability requirements.[1] Despite improvements to the broker-dealer standard of conduct, some investor advocates, state securities regulators and market participants say the rule does not do enough to protect retail investors. Indeed, such concerns form the basis of two recent lawsuits that aim to set aside Regulation Best Interest, including an action by a coalition of eight attorneys general. Regulation Best Interest now faces challenges on several fronts, sowing doubt about the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS