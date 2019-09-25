3 Unanswered Tax Questions Facing M&A Attorneys

Law360 (September 25, 2019, 3:11 PM EDT) -- From the treatment of gains realized on property contributed to a newly formed partnership to the active trade or business requirement for tax-free spinoffs, mergers and acquisitions attorneys face additional unanswered questions despite recent Internal Revenue Service guidance. Recent IRS guidance has addressed many issues in mergers and acquisitions but other areas remain unclear. (AP) While the IRS has addressed many topics in mergers and acquisitions — such as issuing proposed rules on how to treat built-in gains and losses when a corporation undergoes an ownership change, and finalizing 2016 temporary regulations that imposed a corporate-level tax on certain property transfers from corporations to real estate investment trusts...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS