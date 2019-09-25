DOJ Gets 2nd Guilty Plea In Auction Rigging Investigation

Law360 (September 25, 2019, 7:48 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice has secured a second guilty plea in its investigation into the alleged rigging of government auctions for surplus computer equipment. The DOJ said in a statement Tuesday that Pennsylvania resident Igor Yurkovetsky pled guilty to a felony charge over his part in an alleged conspiracy to rig online public auctions conducted by the General Services Administration. Yurkovetsky is the second person to be charged with Sherman Act violations in the ongoing investigation and the DOJ said he has agreed to cooperate. "This charge will not be the last in this investigation," the DOJ's antitrust chief Makan Delrahim...

