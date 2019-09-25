Lieff Cabraser, Elliot Morgan Nab $21M Of No-Poach Deal

Law360 (September 25, 2019, 3:36 PM EDT) -- Lawyers from Lieff Cabraser and Elliot Morgan who helped a class of Duke medical faculty members land a $54.5 million deal with the university over no-poach allegations secured $21.5 million from the pot on Wednesday to cover legal fees and costs. A North Carolina federal judge gave the settlement final approval on Tuesday and followed up Wednesday with an order greenlighting a request for $18.2 million in attorney fees and $3.3 million in costs from class counsel Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein LLP and Elliot Morgan Parsonage PA. U.S. District Judge Catherine C. Eagles found that their request for more than a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS