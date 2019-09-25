Mass. Zoo Cleared Of Mistreating Elderly Elephants

Law360 (September 25, 2019, 6:15 PM EDT) -- A pair of Asian elephants will stay in Massachusetts after a federal judge ruled Tuesday that the zoo that has been their home for decades is not violating the Endangered Species Act through its treatment of the elderly pachyderms. U.S. District Judge William G. Young said there are some issues with the care of the elephants, Emily and Ruth, but overall New Bedford's Buttonwood Park Zoo has done well by the animals and not violated the ESA. The judgment in favor of the city defeated a challenge by an animal advocate named Joyce Rowley, who argued Emily and Ruth should live...

