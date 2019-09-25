Ex-Yukos Investors’ $50B Awards Properly Nixed, Russia Says

Law360 (September 25, 2019, 6:15 PM EDT) -- Russia pressed a Dutch appeals court not to revive the record-breaking $50 billion in arbitral awards issued to former Yukos Oil Co. shareholders following the company's demise, arguing the tribunal lacked jurisdiction and wrongly calculated the amount of damages. Arguing for Russia on Tuesday before The Hague Court of Appeal, Albert Jan van den Berg of Hanotiau & van den Berg focused on a wide range of issues, including that the Permanent Court of Arbitration tribunal lacked jurisdiction because the dispute focused on tax measures against Yukos by Russia that do not fall within the scope of the Energy Charter Treaty....

