Nixon Peabody Adds Ex-Prosecutor As Partner In Chicago

Law360 (September 25, 2019, 6:49 PM EDT) -- Nixon Peabody LLP has hired a former federal prosecutor to its government investigations and white collar defense team in Chicago, the firm announced Tuesday. Christopher P. Hotaling, former head of the narcotics and money laundering section of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Illinois, joined the firm as a partner this month. Nixon Peabody said Hotaling brings with him extensive experience arguing complex fraud and financial matters, and in his new role he will focus on representing clients in government investigations and complex commercial litigation. Hotaling was looking for two things in a firm when he realized he...

