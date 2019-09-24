Ex-DIA Officer Gets 10 Years For Trying To Spy For China

Law360 (September 24, 2019, 9:22 PM EDT) -- A former Defense Intelligence Agency officer was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years behind bars after he pled guilty to trying to hand over national defense information to China, prosecutors said. Ron Rockwell Hansen, 60, a Utah resident who also served as a government cybersecurity contractor, pled guilty in March to one count of attempting to gather or deliver national defense information to aid a foreign government after receiving hundreds of thousands of dollars from Chinese intelligence agents from 2014 to 2018, the U.S. Department of Justice said. On Tuesday a Utah federal judge sentenced him to 10 years in federal prison....

