Whistleblower Initiatives Clarify CFTC Enforcement Priorities

Law360 (September 26, 2019, 1:58 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission recently issued a series of four whistleblower alerts aimed at seeking information from would-be whistleblowers in the areas of virtual currency fraud, foreign corrupt practices, insider trading and violations of the Bank Secrecy Act — the last of which it released earlier this month.[1] Created under Section 748 of the Dodd-Frank Act, the CFTC’s whistleblower program enables the CFTC to pay monetary awards between 10% and 30% of sanctions paid to eligible whistleblowers who voluntarily provide the CFTC with original information about violations of the Commodity Exchange Act that leads to a successful CFTC enforcement...

