Billionaire Building Vegas Newspaper Monopoly, Rival Says

Law360 (September 25, 2019, 6:58 PM EDT) -- Billionaire Sheldon Adelson is wielding his power as owner of the Las Vegas Review-Journal to try to snuff out the paper’s only rival through a “modern-day smashing of the printing presses,” the Las Vegas Sun told a Nevada federal judge Tuesday. After Adelson took over the Review-Journal, the conservative casino magnate began a systematic campaign to silence any critics at both his own paper and the Sun through a host of “old fashioned monopoly practices,” the Sun’s attorney told Law360 Wednesday. “The only difference between these guys and Jesse James is that Jesse James had the personal integrity to wear a...

