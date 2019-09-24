Flynn Associate Sees Conspiracy Conviction Thrown Out

Law360 (September 24, 2019, 11:11 PM EDT) -- A Virginia federal judge ruled Tuesday to acquit a former business associate of Michael Flynn, finding that prosecutors had showed insufficient evidence that he was working as an unregistered agent of the Turkish government. U.S. District Judge Anthony J. Trenga ruled that the evidence could not support the two-count conviction for Bijan Rafiekian, a former director at the Flynn Intel Group accused of undertaking a public opinion project that was secretly directed by the Turkish government. "That Rafiekian expressed sentiments aligned with the well-known publicly stated views, goals, and objectives of the Turkish government or that he expressed admiration for the...

