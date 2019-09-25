EU Names 1st Chief Prosecutor As It Steps Up Fraud Fight

Law360, London (September 25, 2019, 3:39 PM BST) -- European leaders have agreed that Romania’s former anti-corruption chief should head the bloc’s new Public Prosecutor’s Office when it becomes operational next year as Europe looks to pursue more criminal fraud cases. The European Parliament and the Council of the European Union ended months of disagreement by choosing Laura Codruţa Kövesi as Europe’s first chief prosecutor, the European Parliament said in a statement on Tuesday. Kövesi spent five years leading Romania’s anti-corruption unit until she was fired from the role in 2018. The former Romanian prosecutor will take the helm of the European Public Prosecutor’s Office, known as the EPPO, when...

