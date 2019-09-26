Top EU Court Urged To Cut Marine Harvest Gun-Jumping Fine

Law360, London (September 26, 2019, 6:23 PM BST) -- A €20 million ($21.9 million) fine against Marine Harvest for failing to get approval before taking over a rival fishery should be cut in half because it penalized the company twice for the same thing, an adviser to the European Union's highest court recommended Thursday. A European Court of Justice advocate general on Thursday sided with Marine Harvest’s argument that a lower court misapplied the law by allowing two €10 million fines for the same conduct. (AP) In a nonbinding opinion, Advocate General Evgeni Tanchev said the European Court of Justice should set aside a decision upholding the European Commission's 2014 fine on...

