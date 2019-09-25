ITC Faces $7.7M Suit Alleging Texas Plant Fire Caused Delays

Law360 (September 25, 2019, 3:27 PM EDT) -- A buyer and seller of petroleum products wants Intercontinental Terminals Co. to compensate it for $7.7 million in losses the company says it suffered after a massive fire at an ITC petrochemical plant caused a series of business problems. Kolmar Americas Inc. had to change its shipping routes, couldn't access its assets and lost business opportunities because of the March 17 fire at ITC's Deer Park facility near Houston, it said in a complaint filed in Texas federal court Tuesday. The company alleges that under the Oil Pollution Act, ITC can be held responsible for the economic damages since the fire...

