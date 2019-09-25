Gas Export Project Foes Urge 5th Circ. To Sink Texas Permit

Law360 (September 25, 2019, 5:49 PM EDT) -- Fishermen and community groups on Tuesday told the Fifth Circuit that Texas environmental regulators wrongly barred them from challenging a flawed air permit issued for a proposed liquefied natural gas export project on the Gulf Coast. Shrimpers and Fishermen of the Rio Grande Valley and community group Vecinos para el Bienestar de la Comunidad Costera say the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality shouldn't have issued an air quality permit to the Rio Grande LNG project without first granting the groups an evidentiary hearing on the permit application. The TCEQ wrongly determined the groups weren't so-called affected persons that had a personal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS