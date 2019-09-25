Trump Admin. Sued Over New Diversity Visa Passport Rule

Law360 (September 25, 2019, 8:18 PM EDT) -- In the first challenge to the Trump administration's policy requiring foreign citizens to have a passport to enter the diversity visa lottery, three aspiring immigrants accused the U.S. Department of State of running afoul of public notice and comment rules. The aspiring immigrants and their families in the U.S. told a D.C. federal court Tuesday that the State Department, which claimed that it was not required to notify the public and seek comment in advance of implementing its new interim policy under an exception for foreign affairs regulations, has failed to prove that the program is an important public diplomacy tool....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS