Perkins Coie Adds Vedder Price Employment Atty In SF

Law360 (September 25, 2019, 7:43 PM EDT) -- Perkins Coie LLP has hired a former Vedder Price PC shareholder from to join its labor and employment practice group as a partner in San Francisco as the firm expands its employment offerings in the Golden State. Heather M. Sager, who represents companies of all sizes across multiple industries in a variety of discrimination, contractor classification, wage and hour and equal pay cases, joined Perkins Coie on Tuesday after spending almost 7 years at Vedder Price, where she was the employment class action chair. Making the move to the firm provides her with opportunities for growth and leadership within the practice...

