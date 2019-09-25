Unite Sells 2 Properties To One Of Its Funds For $124M

Law360 (September 25, 2019, 5:58 PM EDT) -- U.K. student housing company Unite Group said Wednesday it has sold a pair of properties in England to one of its funds for £100 million ($123.5 million). Unite UK Student Accommodation Fund bought the properties, which are located in Birmingham and Newcastle and have a combined 1,155 beds, according to Unite Group PLC's announcement. Unite Group did not name the properties but said the sale worked out to a 5.5% net initial yield. The firm said its share of the sale was worth £75 million, and it wasn't immediately clear on Wednesday which company or entity received the other £25 million...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS