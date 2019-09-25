US, Japan Cement Early Stage Trade Deal On Food And Tech

Law360 (September 25, 2019, 1:35 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration announced Wednesday that it has finalized a small-scale trade deal with Japan that focuses on slashing agricultural and industrial tariffs and liberalizing digital trade, while also agreeing to hold more expansive trade talks. President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe met in New York to put the finishing touches on a deal that top trade officials had begun to pull together in August. The administration framed the small package of trade commitments as a starting point for the sides to eventually ink broader free trade agreement. "The United States looks forward to further negotiations with Japan...

