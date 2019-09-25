Acquisition-Hungry Broadcom Prices Upsized $3.25B Offering

Law360 (September 25, 2019, 4:16 PM EDT) -- Semiconductor giant Broadcom on Wednesday priced an upsized convertible stock offering that raised $3.25 billion, guided by Latham & Watkins LLP and underwriters counsel Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP, in a deal that could help pay debt connected to its Symantec acquisition. San Jose, California-based Broadcom Inc. sold 3.25 million shares of mandatory convertible preferred stock yielding 8% interest and priced at $1,000 per share, raising $3.25 billion. The offering size was increased from Broadcom's original plans to sell $3 billion worth of shares. Broadcom said proceeds from the offering will repay a portion of the company's debt under existing term...

