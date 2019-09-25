US Cos. Seek Up To 800% Duty On Chinese Glass Containers

Law360 (September 25, 2019, 8:14 PM EDT) -- The American Glass Packaging Coalition has urged the government to hit Chinese companies with duties as high as 800%, saying they are still being hurt by glass imports even after the Trump administration increased tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods. AGPC, formed by U.S. glass makers Ardagh Glass Inc. and Anchor Glass Container Corp., said in a petition filed Tuesday that Chinese companies are unfairly gaining market share in the glass industry by receiving subsidies from the Chinese government and then selling their products at less than fair value. The market share of Chinese glass makers increased from 5.4%...

