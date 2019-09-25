RAIT Hasn't Justified Ch. 11 Asset Sale, Equity Holders Say

Law360 (September 25, 2019, 9:17 PM EDT) -- The agent representing 125 holders of preferred equity in bankrupt real estate ownership and management firm RAIT Funding LLC objected Wednesday to the debtor’s proposed Chapter 11 bidding procedures, saying the plan doesn’t provide sufficient information to show an asset sale is necessary. In the objection, REIT Administration LLC, which administers the non-insider preferred equity of debtor subsidiary Taberna Realty Finance Trust, said the bidding procedures don’t include information about how the proceeds of the proposed $174 million-minimum sale would be allocated among the debtors’ entities, making it impossible for the preferred holders to determine if they are entitled to a recovery under...

