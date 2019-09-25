Enviros Tell FERC They Oppose Calif. Hydro Storage Project

Law360 (September 25, 2019, 9:01 PM EDT) -- A pair of environmental groups told the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission that it should deny a proposal for a hydroelectric storage facility in Southern California, arguing it could degrade water quality and spark fires. Orange County Coastkeeper and Inland Empire Waterkeeper said on Tuesday there were problems with Nevada Hydro Co.'s proposal to build a hydroelectric energy storage project using, in part, Lake Elsinore — the largest natural lake in Southern California. The environmental groups said the project's transmission lines could spark a fire, and the dam needed for the project sits on a fault capable of producing significant earthquakes, among...

