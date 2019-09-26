Green Card Holder Can Be Deported For Drug Crime, BIA Says

Law360 (September 26, 2019, 9:42 PM EDT) -- A Mexican national with a U.S. green card can be deported as a result of his conviction for methamphetamine possession in Iowa because the crime counts as a controlled substance violation that triggers removal, the Board of Immigration Appeals has ruled. In siding with an immigration judge, the BIA held Wednesday that Iowa’s controlled substance statute can be divided by the type of drug involved, and that the judge correctly interpreted whether a conviction under Iowa state law satisfies federal statute conditions for deeming meth to be a controlled substance. “We conclude that the respondent is removable ... as an alien who was...

