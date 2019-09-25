Fla. County Owes Tax To Other County, Appeals Court Rules

Law360 (September 25, 2019, 7:48 PM EDT) -- Florida counties aren’t immune from being taxed on properties they own in other counties, and therefore Pinellas County owes taxes on property it owns in Pasco County, a Florida state appeals court said Wednesday. The Florida Second District Court of Appeal, in an issue of first impression, reversed a lower court decision and ruled that Pasco County's property appraiser was correct in finding that Pinellas County owed ad valorem taxes on 12,400 acres it owns within Pasco County. The issue was remanded for further proceedings. “Neither the trial court nor Pinellas County has identified any case law or constitutional provision that...

