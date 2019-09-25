Trident Inks $8.5M Deal To End Kickback Allegations

Law360 (September 25, 2019, 6:40 PM EDT) -- Trident has agreed to pay $8.5 million to end claims that it participated in a kickback scheme with skilled nursing facilities to get lucrative referrals for additional business billing federal health care programs, federal prosecutors announced Wednesday. The settlement deal comes after what the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Philadelphia said were efforts by Trident USA Health Services LLC, a mobile provider of medical diagnostic services, to avoid financial liability for the alleged kickback scheme — which accused the company of swapping discounted services in exchange for additional referrals — by filing for bankruptcy protection earlier this year. “Companies that violate the...

