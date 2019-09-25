4th Circ. Judge Urges High Court To Take Amazon Assault Suit

Law360 (September 25, 2019, 8:57 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit on Wednesday declined to rehear the case of an Amazon worker who was prosecuted under a federal hate crimes law for assaulting a gay colleague, but a judge recommended that the U.S. Supreme Court review the case for its applicability under the Commerce Clause. James William Hill III assaulted his coworker Curtis Tibbs in 2015, and a split Fourth Circuit panel ruled in June that Hill was properly prosecuted under the federal Hate Crimes Prevention Act because the assault took place during work hours at a shipping facility and thus impacted interstate commerce. While the majority in the...

