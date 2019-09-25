US Signs Deal With Honduras To Send Asylum Seekers There

Law360 (September 25, 2019, 9:15 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration on Wednesday struck a deal with the Honduran government that could pave the way for asylum seekers to be sent there, the latest in a series of agreements between the U.S. and Central American countries to cut back on migration to the U.S. Under the agreement, which was signed by acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, the U.S. would work with Honduras to expand the country's asylum capacity and "increase protection options for vulnerable populations." "Solving the crisis at the border means working with our neighbors in the region....

