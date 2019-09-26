Workers Can't Waive Title VII Filing Window, 6th Circ. Says

Law360 (September 26, 2019, 6:54 PM EDT) -- Employers can't make workers bring federal discrimination claims in a time frame shorter than Title VII of the Civil Rights Act prescribes, the Sixth Circuit said Thursday in a decision reviving a sex discrimination suit against MGM Grand Detroit Casino. The unanimous panel said a provision in cook Barbrie Logan's employment agreement with the casino giving her six months to sue doesn't block her Title VII firing suit because that law's limitations period is a "substantive" right that workers can't waive. "The 300-day limitation period to sue under Title VII is a substantive, rather than procedural, rule," the panel said. "And...

