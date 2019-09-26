Vaping Industry Group Sues To Block NY's Flavored E-Cig Ban

Law360 (September 26, 2019, 9:02 PM EDT) -- A vaping industry group and a pair of e-cigarette companies are suing to block New York’s ban on flavored vaping products, arguing in state court that the emergency measure is a misguided overreach by Gov. Andrew Cuomo and will harm adult smokers trying to quit. The lawsuit filed Tuesday in New York Supreme Court seeks an injunction blocking the state health department from enforcing the rule, which would ban the sale of non-tobacco- and non-menthol-flavored vapor products starting Oct. 4. The move comes amid an outbreak of mysterious vaping-related illnesses, which have killed 12 and sickened hundreds nationwide, prompting multiple states...

