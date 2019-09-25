Iancu Touts Patent Eligibility Guidance That Just 'Works'

Law360 (September 25, 2019, 7:12 PM EDT) -- Patent and Trademark Office Director Andrei Iancu told the Intellectual Property Owners Association on Wednesday that the agency's guidance on patent subject-matter eligibility is working, while other speakers at the association's meeting disagreed on whether Congress will ultimately jump in to clear up eligibility confusion. During his keynote address at the meeting, Iancu said that prior to the U.S. Supreme Court's landmark ruling in Alice Corp. v. CLS Bank, which held that abstract ideas are not patent-eligible, only 32% of artificial intelligence patent applications were rejected. That number jumped to about 60% in the five years after Alice, but Iancu said...

