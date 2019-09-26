San Jose And EBay Sign Sales Tax Sharing Deal

Law360 (September 26, 2019, 7:26 PM EDT) -- San Jose, California, has struck a deal with eBay to allow the city to capture new sales and use tax revenue from eBay and share some of that revenue with the company, under a resolution passed by City Council. The San Jose city manager on Wednesday signed a 15-year deal with eBay allowing the city to capture more sales and use tax revenue and then distribute 30% of the increased revenue over $5 million to eBay. The deal came after the San Jose City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved a resolution allowing the city manager to strike the deal. The agreement...

