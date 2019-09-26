Rival Can't Shake AngioDynamics' $145M Racketeering Suit

Law360 (September 26, 2019, 4:38 PM EDT) -- Medical device maker AngioDynamics Inc. can continue with its racketeering claims against a competitor, a Massachusetts judge ruled Wednesday, saying that its bid to recover $145 million in a judgment and contempt fines is in the proper court and the allegations, although "thin," merit further discovery. U.S. District Judge Mark G. Mastroianni said AngioDynamics has done enough to move past a motion to dismiss by Canadian company Clarion Medical Technologies, which AngioDynamics says is a front for Biolitec, a German laser maker that has dodged the nine-figure judgment and fines for years. Clarion moved to dismiss the charges last year, saying...

