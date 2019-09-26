Gas Seller Seeks Pause Of 6th Circ. Ruling On Gasoline Regs

Law360 (September 26, 2019, 3:52 PM EDT) -- A seller of duty-free gas on the U.S.-Canada border has asked the Sixth Circuit to hold off on allowing Michigan to enforce a tighter state standard for gasoline volatility, asking for a chance to request U.S. Supreme Court review. Ammex Inc. on Wednesday said its case over whether it was exempt from Michigan's environmental law presented significant constitutional questions about whether state officials "can, by edict of a federal agency, also be deputized" as federal law enforcement in the circumstances at issue. It asked that the court hold off on issuing its mandate so a petition for certiorari could be filed....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS